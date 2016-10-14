Afghanistan to open consulate in southern Indian city of Hyderabad

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan will soon open a consulate in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad and both countries have agreed on that, Afghan envoy said on Friday.

“We are going to open a consulate in Hyderabad, which will not only focus on trade and business, but going to be a step forward for expansion of our ties at all levels,” Afghan Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali told the media in the southern city.

He added: “With the opening of our consulate in Hyderabad, we are going to expand our ties in education, commerce, people to people ties, cultural cooperation and cooperation in health sector.”

Abdali said the consulate in Hyderabad will be the third representation of Afghanistan in India, after the Embassy in Delhi and a consulate in Mumbai.

“The agreement at the government level has been done. We will soon be sending a delegation to Hyderabad to look for the place,” he added.

Apart from its Embassy in Kabul, India has four consular representations in Afghanistan, Herat, Jalalabad, Kandhahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.

