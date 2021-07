Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,556 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 4,245 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease in daily reported cases. The ministry also reported 55 deaths and 932 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period. The figures show that the deaths were nearly 40% less than daily reports in the last two weeks. Click here to read more (external link).

Related