Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham Gate Reopens Conditionally after Negotiations

Khaama: On Friday, a Media centre in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province posted on Twitter that “The Torkham gate has been reopened conditionally after negotiations between the Afghan-Pakistani officials”. The statement added, “Only Afghan travellers will be allowed to enter the country from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistani travellers will be allowed from Afghanistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”. The implication from the remark is that transit and other travellers are not affected by the conditional reopening. “Negotiations are going on to allow passengers and transit on both sides; however, Afghan citizens are advised to refrain from going to Torkham until further notification,” read the statement. Click here to read more (external link).

