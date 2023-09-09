Afghanistan loses millions as Torkham crossing remains closed for 3rd day

Ariana: Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says the closure of Torkham crossing into Pakistan has cost the economy millions of afghanis (AFN) over the past three days. The closure of the border came at a crucial time specifically for exporters of fresh produce, especially fruit. The ACCI said the longer the trucks sit at the closed crossing the more produce perishes. “This is not the first time that we are treated like this at the border. We request the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan to find a solution to this issue,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI. Click here to read more (external link).