Afghanistan Exports 20 Tons of Grapes to India via Chabahar

Ariana: For the first time, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries exported 20 tons of grapes to India’s markets through Iran’s Chabahar Port, officials said on Wednesday. Afghanistan will soon begin exports of Kandahar pomegranate and Maidan Wardak apple via Chabahar to India’s markets. Afghan officials believe that the increase of business through Chabahar will pave the way for positive business competitions in the region. The Chabahar Port was inaugurated late in 2017. The port provides a key supply route for Afghanistan and allows India to bypass rival Pakistan to trade with Central Asia. Click here to read more (external link).