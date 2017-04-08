Afghanistan destroyed biometric system at border: Janjua

The Nation (Pakistan): National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has said that Afghanistan had destroyed the biometric system at the border. Addressing Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit here on Friday, Janjua said Pakistan was playing a frontline role for peace in the world, and added the country had been offering sacrifices over the past four decades.“If Pakistan did not stand against Russia, would Afghanistan still exist?” the adviser asked, and added that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was facing a “critical situation.” Click here to read more (external link).