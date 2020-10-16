Afghanistan-Bound Convoy Attacked In Northwest Pakistan, NATO Armored Vehicles Torched

RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal

October 16, 2020

Pakistani officials say several armed men have attacked a convoy transporting four armored vehicles for the NATO forces in Afghanistan and set them alight.

The October 16 attack happened on the outskirts of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, police official Zaheer Afridi told RFE/RL.

Afridi said the attackers opened fire at the convoy to stop it, ordered the drivers to step away, and doused gasoline on the military vehicles.

The four armored vehicles were destroyed while the two trailers on which they were transported were also damaged, he added.

The fire was later put out by firefighters.

Khyber district police officials said security forces had launched a search operation in the area.

RFE/RL correspondent Farhad Shinwari reported that the movement of NATO convoys carrying military equipment and other supplies to troops in Afghanistan have increased in the area in recent days.

Copyright (c) 2020. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.