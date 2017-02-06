Afghan Diplomat Killed In Karachi Consulate

RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal

February 6, 2017

A junior Afghan diplomat has been shot dead in the country’s consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi in what officials described as a personal dispute.

Police said a private security guard, identified as Rehmat Ullah, opened fire on the consulate’s third secretary, Muhammad Zaki Uro, in the lobby of the consulate on February 6.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Omar Zakhiwal, said on his Facebook page that the diplomat and the shooter apparently had “a personal dispute.”

The guard, also an Afghan national, was taken into custody after the incident, which police said did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

After the attack, security forces cordoned off the city’s Old Clifton area, which is home to a number of diplomatic missions, amid fears of a possible extremist assault.

With reporting by Dawn and dpa

