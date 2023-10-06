90pc polio cases in Pakistan ‘imported’ from Afghanistan: health minister

Dawn (Pakistan): His remarks come after two more samples tested positive for the poliovirus in the country, just a day after this year’s third case surfaced. According to an official at the polio laboratory of the National Institute of Health (NIH), sewage samples collected from Dera Bugti, in Balochistan, and Peshawar had tested positive for the virus. Both viruses, found in sewage samples, are similar to Afghanistan’s poliovirus. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the polio virus remains endemic. Click here to read more (external link).