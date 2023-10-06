90pc polio cases in Pakistan ‘imported’ from Afghanistan: health minister

Dawn (Pakistan): His remarks come after two more samples tested positive for the poliovirus in the country, just a day after this year’s third case surfaced. According to an official at the polio laboratory of the National Institute of Health (NIH), sewage sam­­ples collected from Dera Bugti, in Baloch­is­tan, and Peshawar had tes­­­ted positive for the virus. Both viruses, found in sewage samples, are similar to Afghanistan’s poliovirus. Pakistan and Afghanis­tan are the only countries where the polio virus remains endemic. Click here to read more (external link).