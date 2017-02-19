11 Afghan militants killed in clash with troops in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — At least 11 Afghan militants were killed in clash with Pakistani armed forces in the country’s northwest tribal area of Kurram Agency on Sunday, local Urdu media reported.

Dawn News said that two security personnel were also injured in the clash that took place along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Quoting unidentified army sources, the report added that the militants, carrying sophisticated weapons, were trying to enter Pakistan from Kurram Agency when they were spotted and killed by the Pakistani troops.

Identities of the killed militants have not been revealed yet.

The clash came following the closure of Pakistan-Afghanistan border by the Pakistani authorities due to security reasons, after the recent string of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which left over 100 people killed and over 350 others injured.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of Pakistani army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations, said earlier in a statement that militants are carrying out attacks in Pakistan on the directions of the hostile powers and from sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The military also summoned Afghan embassy officials to the army general headquarters earlier on Friday morning and handed them a list of 76 terrorists hiding in Afghanistan to either take action against them or hand them over to Pakistan.

The armed forces and police also killed over 100 militants in a crackdown against insurgents in all the four provinces and tribal areas of the country on Friday, after a suicide attack on Thursday evening left 88 people killed and over 300 injured.

