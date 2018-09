1TV: Huma Sultani, who represents Ghazni province in the Lower House, was seen picking up chairs and tables and throwing them out of the shop in Kart-e-Se area of the city on Sunday evening. She even smashed the sweets shop’s glass display counter with a chair. Years ago, she also claimed that Taliban militant group’s leader Mullah Omar had been present in her house. Click here to read more (external link).