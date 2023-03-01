Third Anniversary of Doha Agreement

Tolo News: Three years ago today, on Hoot 10 (Solar calendar), the United States of America and the Islamic Emirate signed the Doha Agreement. This agreement was signed in Doha, the capital of Qatar, after 18 months of talks between Zalmay Khalilzad, a former US special envoy for the reconciliation of Afghanistan, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the former deputy of the Islamic Emirate’s political office. The agreement, which now Kabul and Washington accuse each other of violating, was signed three years ago on February 29, 2020, during the presidency of Donald Trump, the former US president, in Qatar. Click here to read more (external link).

