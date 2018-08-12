Taliban, Afghan Forces ‘Continue To Battle’ For Key City

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

August 12, 2018

The battle for the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni has entered its third day as government forces and Taliban fighters engage in intense clashes, reports say.

Ghazni, the capital of the province of the same name, is located on the key highway between Afghanistan’s two largest cities, Kabul and Kandahar.

Provincial council member Nasir Ahmad Faqiri said fresh fighting erupted in the morning of August 12 near the police and spy agency headquarters, as well as the governor’s palace.

At least 80 members of Afghanistan’s security forces have been killed in three days of fighting, according to Faqiri.

“Only the police headquarters, governor’s office, and a few departments are under Afghan forces’ control,” said Amanullah Kamrani, deputy head of the provincial council. “The rest are under the Taliban fighters’ control.”

An AFP reporter on the ground said Taliban fighters continued to roam the city, torching government offices and in control of a number of police checkpoints.

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan reported that the Kabul-Kandahar highway has been blocked, leaving hundreds of people stranded.

Telecommunication services were reportedly shut down due to the clashes, making information difficult to verify.

The Afghan National Army’s chief of staff, General Mohammad Sharif Yaftali, said the military remained in control of key government offices and that a clearance operation against the Taliban was ongoing.

“The Taliban are hiding in people’s houses and shops…to avoid civilian casualties our forces are moving in slowly,” Yaftali said.

“We hope that we’ll be able to completely change the situation in Ghazni in the next two days and restore peace and stability there,” he added

A spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Lieutenant Colonel Martin O’Donnell, said U.S. aircraft conducted strikes on August 11-12, adding that Afghan government forces “continue to hold their ground and maintain control of all government centers.”

The Taliban launched their assault on Ghazni early on August 10 in the latest in a series of attempts by the militants to capture urban centers.

On August 11, Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanesh told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan that the city was under control of the security forces, but said clearance operations were continuing.

A spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan also described the fight for the city as a clearance operation, with sporadic clashes between security forces and militants.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said more than 150 Taliban fighters, 25 security forces, and a local reporter had been killed in the fighting.

The Western-backed government in Kabul has been struggling to fend off the Taliban and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO troops in 2014.

In May, the Taliban attacked the western city of Farah. After a day of intense fighting, Afghan commandos and U.S. air strikes drove the group to the outskirts of the city.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, Tolo News, and RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

