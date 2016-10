Tolo News: Members of Jamiat-e-Islami party on Friday commemorated the 5th anniversary of former head of the High Peace Council (HPC) Burhanuddin Rabbani’s assassination, where they called on Hizb-e-Islami to be honest it its commitments made in the peace deal with Afghan government. Former jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rassuol Sayaf said at the ceremony that he is concerned about causalities among the security forces. Click here to read more (external link).