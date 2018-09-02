Military Helicopter Crashes in Northern Afghanistan, Several People Feared Dead – Reports

MOSCOW, September 2 (Sputnik) – A military helicopter crashed Sunday in an Afghan military base in the country’s northern province of Balkh, with some people feared to be dead, local media reported.

The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT), which was confirmed by spokesman for the 209th Shaheen Corps Mohammad Hanif Rezaie, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

According to Rezaie, four public order policemen, four troops and two national police officers were on board.

The official pointed out that the helicopter, which belonged to a foreign company, was set to leave for Faryab province.

According to other officials, the helicopter is likely to have crashed due to a technical failure. There has been no official information regarding victims.

Meanwhile, a source told the Tolo broadcaster that three soldiers were injured in the incident.

The Pajhwok news agency reported about two fatal casualties and three victims.