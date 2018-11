Ariana: Muhammad Akram Khpalwak has resigned from his positions as Special Representative to President Ashraf Ghani in Political Affairs and Head of High Peace Council Secretariat. In a phone call, Khpalwak confirmed his resignation to Ariana News, adding that he has stepped down due to personal issues. He added that his resignation was accepted by President Ghani during the cabinet meeting today. Click here to read more (external link).

