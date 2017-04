Tolo News: Lion enclosures at Kabul Zoo have been empty for years, but this week four African lions, rescued from smugglers at Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar, took up residency. Kabul Zoo’s last lion was Marjan, who originally came from China but died three years ago after falling ill. However, the new residents, seized by border police this week before being smuggled to Pakistan, are now settling in. Click here to read more (external link).