Austrian Man Detained in Afghanistan, Accused of Spying

Khaama: The Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that an Austrian man who visited Afghanistan early this year is currently being detained in the country. According to the report, he has been detained for a few weeks since a far-right publication published an article titled “Vacation with the Taliban”, in which he presented a favourable portrayal of life in Afghanistan under Taliban control. He is allegedly being held for espionage, and Austrian neo-Nazis have made his case public via Telegram groups. Click here to read more (external link).