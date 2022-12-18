At Least 19 Killed After Fuel Tanker Explodes In Afghan Tunnel

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

An Afghan official says at least 19 people were killed when a truck carrying fuel exploded in a tunnel north of the capital, Kabul. Said Shamim, a spokesman for the Parwan provincial governor, said in a statement that the blast on December 17 injured at least 35 people and that survivors remained trapped under rubble. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which happened at around 8.30 p.m. local time. The Salang Tunnel, which is around 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan.

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.