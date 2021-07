Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,272 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 4,760 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Amidst the lack of oxygen at COVID-19 treatment centers in Kabul and other parts of the country, the acting minister of public health, Wahid Majrooh, on Saturday said Afghanistan is now faced with another major problem: the emergence of COVID-related black fungus cases. Click here to read more (external link).

Related