Afghan-Born Man Charged For Bomb Attacks In New York, New Jersey

November 17, 2016

An Afghan-born man accused of injuring more than two dozen people in September bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey was indicted on November 16.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 28, was charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court with eight counts, including using a weapon of mass destruction in an explosion in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people.

The September 17 attack came hours after prosecutors contend a pipe bomb planted by Rahimi went off along the course of a charity road race by the New Jersey shore, without injuring anyone.

The indictment includes charges that carry potential mandatory life prison terms.

Rahimi, an Afghan immigrant who became a U.S. citizen and lives in New Jersey, is scheduled to be arraigned on November 17.

In addition to the bombs that went off, prosecutors accuse Rahimi of planting another pressure-cooker bomb in Chelsea that did not go off and leaving several devices at a train station in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

