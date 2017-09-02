The roots of Afghanistan’s tribal tensions

The Economist: Many Afghans clutch at their tribe rather than their country. These attitudes slide into political life. Regional politicians appeal to their own clan rather than to the national interest, and officials are often promoted on kinship instead of merit. None of this encourages good governance: ethnic disputes in parliament have ended in punch-ups. Similar problems taint society generally. Students bicker about whether signs at Herat University should be written in Dari or Pushtun. Click hre to read more (external link).