The modern Farsi language was basically named and developed under the overwhelming influence of Arabic language; with additionsl variation which were added into from Chines and Indian languages, (Tang Dynasty in Farghsna Region, 8th century and Hindi, after the 10th century, in Kashmir and Pabjab areas), which influenced the language at its later various developing stages.
The Farsi (Dari) language, on its current format, has been heavily influenced by Arabic language, (colloquially and its written format), and actually reformed several times through out the history after it was initially introduced with Arabic and a mix of the local languages in Eastern Iran, (most likely in Fars province by Iraqi borders).
It kept developing, after the spread of Islamic faith, from Fars province of Iran all the way up to Farghana valley in Central Asia and also to Kashmir valley and Panjob, just north of Sub-Continent India.
It is a great unmatched language
in several categories.
.
Historically; it has, in fact, been able to impart major literary impacts on all languages around the world- directly or in directly; I could easily prove for you, %100 sure.
.
THANK AGAIN TO ALL THOSE
PAST LITERARY AND RELIGIOUS SCHOLARS OF THE ISLAMIC FAITH FROM DIVERSE BACKGROUNDS WHO PRESENTED THEIR LITERARY WORKS ON GOOD FAITH FOR ALL THE HUMANITY-
IT WAS NOT, ALL INTENDED JUST FOR THE MUSLIMS.
