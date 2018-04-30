6 thoughts on “Tolo News in Dari April 30, 2018

  1. *Absolutely sickening !
    *
    It is unbelievable that the
    honorable real people of Afghanistan
    are made vulnerable
    to such kind of extreme
    heinous crimes.
    *
    Foreigners are protected- but; even
    highly professional people of Afghanistan folks have no safety in their own God-given country.

    STOP
    ALL THE
    WAR CRIMINALS!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *