*Absolutely sickening !
*
It is unbelievable that the
honorable real people of Afghanistan
are made vulnerable
to such kind of extreme
heinous crimes.
*
Foreigners are protected- but; even
highly professional people of Afghanistan folks have no safety in their own God-given country.
•
STOP
ALL THE
WAR CRIMINALS!
***********
DAMN YOU- leave those people alone !
*And, all the crazy
Low-class
neighboring countries are watching !
Neighboring countries are all,
one way or another, making money
off the imposed grim political plights
of
the people of Afghanistan.
And the
international war
criminals
are playing their
cowards politics
as always.
They get the most benifitd
out of the ongoing
imposed conflicts
(International
Thugs
and
Thug-Mars).
