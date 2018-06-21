One thought on “1TV Afghanistan Dari News – June 21, 2018

  1. The fake Islamic leaders, under the direction of the Anglo/US warmongers are seeking to make the people of Afghanistan once again vulnerable to future non-Muslim foreign attacks.
    Sovereignty and liberty
    of
    the land is
    not negotiable with any body.
    THE INVADERS MUST
    COME FORWARD AND PROMISE NOT TO REPEAT SIMILAR SAVAGERIES ON FUTURE
    GENERATIONS OF AFGHANISTAN.

