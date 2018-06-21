The fake Islamic leaders, under the direction of the Anglo/US warmongers are seeking to make the people of Afghanistan once again vulnerable to future non-Muslim foreign attacks.
==================
=====================
=========================
Sovereignty and liberty
of
the land is
not negotiable with any body.
========
========
THE INVADERS MUST
COME FORWARD AND PROMISE NOT TO REPEAT SIMILAR SAVAGERIES ON FUTURE
GENERATIONS OF AFGHANISTAN.
