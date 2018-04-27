3 thoughts on “1TV Afghanistan Dari News April 26, 2018

  1. All this stupid news cast, revolves around the imposed political implications and involvements of the INTERNATIONAL
    PARASATIC
    “THUGS AND THUG-MARS”.
    .
    NO GENUIN CONCERN ABOUT THE PLIGHTS AND REAL PROBLEMS OF THE THE HARD-PRESSED REGULAR
    GREAT FOLKS OF AFGHANISTAN.
    =============••••••••••••••••
    =============••••••••••••••••
    The foreign rats
    The are are controlling all critical sectors in Afghanistan- all for their own exploitations and hidden military-related agendas, in an order to enslave the economies of Afghanistan and its surrounding countries.

    Reply

  2. The bullying international
    “big rats”, who
    are
    feeding off their
    conquered domains for survival, are now, forcefully engaging themselves
    on fresh-
    bloody military offenses;
    bizarre socially-poisonous dramas
    and
    disgustingly-harmful economic enslavement programs
    across
    Afghanistan.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *