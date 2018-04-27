All this stupid news cast, revolves around the imposed political implications and involvements of the INTERNATIONAL
PARASATIC
“THUGS AND THUG-MARS”.
.
NO GENUIN CONCERN ABOUT THE PLIGHTS AND REAL PROBLEMS OF THE THE HARD-PRESSED REGULAR
GREAT FOLKS OF AFGHANISTAN.
=============••••••••••••••••
=============••••••••••••••••
The foreign rats
The are are controlling all critical sectors in Afghanistan- all for their own exploitations and hidden military-related agendas, in an order to enslave the economies of Afghanistan and its surrounding countries.
The bullying international
“big rats”, who
are
feeding off their
conquered domains for survival, are now, forcefully engaging themselves
on fresh-
bloody military offenses;
bizarre socially-poisonous dramas
and
disgustingly-harmful economic enslavement programs
across
Afghanistan.
*JUST, PRAY
FOR THE SAFETY
OF
THOSE
VULNERABLE FOLKS !
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Comment
All this stupid news cast, revolves around the imposed political implications and involvements of the INTERNATIONAL
PARASATIC
“THUGS AND THUG-MARS”.
.
NO GENUIN CONCERN ABOUT THE PLIGHTS AND REAL PROBLEMS OF THE THE HARD-PRESSED REGULAR
GREAT FOLKS OF AFGHANISTAN.
=============••••••••••••••••
=============••••••••••••••••
The foreign rats
The are are controlling all critical sectors in Afghanistan- all for their own exploitations and hidden military-related agendas, in an order to enslave the economies of Afghanistan and its surrounding countries.
The bullying international
“big rats”, who
are
feeding off their
conquered domains for survival, are now, forcefully engaging themselves
on fresh-
bloody military offenses;
bizarre socially-poisonous dramas
and
disgustingly-harmful economic enslavement programs
across
Afghanistan.
*JUST, PRAY
FOR THE SAFETY
OF
THOSE
VULNERABLE FOLKS !