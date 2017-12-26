What Muslims and the Quran Say About Jesus, Christmas and the Virgin Birth

Newsweek: When people think about Christmas, the first thing that comes to mind probably isn’t the Quran, the central religious text of Islam. Many people assume that the world’s major monotheistic religions differ greatly. But Islam and Christianity share some very basic ideas about who Jesus was and how he lived. The name Jesus is mentioned at least 25 times in the Quran, and many other references are made to the son of Mary or Christ the messenger of Allah. Click here to read more (external link).