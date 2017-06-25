formats

Trump ends tradition of celebrating Ramadan at the White House

Donald Trump

Washington Post: For the first time in nearly two decades, Ramadan has come and gone without the White House recognizing it with an iftar or Eid celebration, as had taken place each year under the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations. In recent weeks, several former White House staff members told The Post they would usually begin planning an iftar “months in advance” and didn’t anticipate the Trump White House could pull something off before the end of Ramadan. Click here to read more (external link).

