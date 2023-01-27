Protests Held Across Afghanistan Over Desecration of Holy Quran in Europe

Tolo News: Thousands of people across the country have held protests after the burning and tearing of the Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands, respectively. Earlier, Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Danish far-right political party Hard Line burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. After these incidents, the leader of the extremist anti-Islam group Pegida in the Netherlands, Edwin Wagensfeld, tore up pages and burned another copy of the Holy Quran in the city of Den Haag, under the protection of the Dutch police, according to the international media. Click here to read more (external link).