Tolo News: A large group of people gathered at Shuhada Salehin graveyard in Kabul on Sunday to celebrate Prophet Mohammad’s birthday. Religious scholars addressed the gathering and said Islam is the religion of peace, justice and acceptance. They appealed to people not to accept extremism and discrimination. A number of people meanwhile urged the Ulema Council to be aware of injustice that is being carried out under the name of Islam. Click here to read more (external link).

