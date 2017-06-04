Muslims, regular victims of terror attacks: Commentator

Press TV: Sukant Chandan, a filmmaker and political commentator, says Prime Minister Theresa May is using the terrorist organizations directly supported by “leading Western regimes” in order to target the Muslim community in Britain, adding that Muslims are always the victims of terrorism globally. Click here to read more (external link).
