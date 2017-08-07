Minnesota Governor Calls Mosque Bombing An Act Of Terrorism

The Huffington Post: Minnesota’s governor on Sunday called the early morning bombing of a mosque in Bloomington an “act of terrorism.” “What a terrible, dastardly, cowardly act was committed,” Gov. Mark Dayton (D) said during a visit to the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. “It is a criminal act of terrorism.” The FBI is leading the investigation into the blast that rocked the mosque just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, when a small group of congregants had gathered for morning prayers. Click here to read more (external link).

