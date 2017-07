The Huffington Post: I scrutinized many details about my assigned religion of Catholicism. First, I never could bring myself to believe that Jesus was God. Yes, I love Jesus, and I wholeheartedly believe that we should proactively seek to obtain the extraordinary human qualities that he possessed, but in my eyes, there is only one God, and a man could never be God. Secondly, I was unable to ever accept the concept of original sin… Click here to read (external link).

Related