Samaa: Sunday is the first day of Eid ul Fitr as the crescent of Shawwal has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, Arab media reported. “Sunday, June 25, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia” the Supreme Court announced, in a statement. Shawwal’s crescent moon was sighted on Saturday evening, which means Eid will start on Sunday. Click here to read more (external link).