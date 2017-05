Al Jazeera: The number of anti-Islam bias incidents in the United States saw a dramatic rise last year, according to a Muslim advocacy group. A report published by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Tuesday found 2,213 such incidents in 2016, a 57 percent increase from 2015. Incidents increased 5 percent from 2014 to 2015. Click here to read more (external link).

Related