Anti-Muslim Violence Is Everywhere—Except in the American Media

Daily Beast: Saturday's bombing of a Minnesota mosque was just one violent incident in a long string of them. When will they get the attention they deserve? If a Christian church in America were bombed in what the state's governor labeled an "act of terrorism" and countless other churches were intentionally burned to the ground over the past few months, is there any doubt you would have heard about this? Donald Trump would be screaming about a war on Christianity.