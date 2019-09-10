Afghans hold mourning ceremonies to mark Ashura

Amin Alemi

Press TV, Kabul

September 10, 2019

Today is the 10th day of Muharram, called Ashura. This day belongs to Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, as he sacrificed not only his own life, but also everything he had to resist against the tyrannical government of the time. Now, his followers say they proudly follow their Imam’s path.

Attending Ashura processions is not an easy job for Afghans due to high security threats coming from terrorist groups, but Afghans have a solution for such threats as well.

Adorning mosques and streets with flags, attending mourning ceremonies, holding exhibitions and conferences plus offering votive food and drinks are among Afghan traditions to mark the event.

Shia Muslims hold mourning ceremonies during the first 10 days of Muharram to remember Imam Hussein and his 72 companions, who were all martyred after fighting thousands of soldiers of the ruling tyrant of the time, Yazid ibn Muawiya in Iraq’s plain of Karbala in 680 A.D.

