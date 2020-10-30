Top Afghan Movies and TV Shows Streaming Online

James Dorian

October 30, 2020

What’s your idea of perfect relaxation? For most people, it means spending an evening with high-quality cinema and TV programs. Are you in the mood for Afghan production?

The film industry in the country is growing, and the newly produced films show that progress. It’s nice to see themes that tackle current social and political upheavals. Afghan film-makers are part of a local tradition that’s worthy of being explored and celebrated.

If you figured out how to download Netflix movies on Mac, you’ll be able to watch great shows and movies offline. Now, the big question is: what should you watch?

We created a diverse list of Afghan movies and TV shows that suit different tastes. They tell great stories, and they cover different eras of local cinema. All suggestions are available for online streaming, so it will be easy for you to watch them.

Best Afghan Movies and TV Shows to Stream Online

Osama (2003)

It’s a story of a young girl, who has no other choice but to find work and support her family. As women are restricted from working, she decides to present herself as a boy. The plot is interesting; it will surely keep your attention. However, it’s a movie that shows a deep perspective of Afghan society, and makes you think about what’s right and wrong.

Marina Golbahari is an excellent young actress, who will certainly trigger emotions with her performance in the movie.

Earth and Ashes (2004)

If you read the online critiques, you’ll find a common opinion: “It’s just an old man and his grandson, walking.”

Yes; this is a simplistic plot that could be described with a single sentence. But when you scratch its surface, you see a remarkable presentation of the despair and horror of war. It’s one of those movies that leave you with a bitter taste in your mouth, especially if you are acquainted with the terror and consequences of that war.

The movie gained international acclaim, and it was the country’s submission to the 77th Academy Awards in 2004.

No Woman (2005)

If you’re into arthouse movies that experiment with the traditional format of storytelling, you’ll love No Woman. It’s a story about two women trying to cross a desert road that they are forbidden to cross.

It’s a short film that makes a big point in only three minutes. It won several international awards and gained extraordinary critical acclaim.

Eagle Four (2010)

There aren’t many Afghan series that attracted the audience’s attention, but this one is pretty decent. It’s about the way Afghan Police solves crimes. You’ll quickly binge-watch the 13 episodes; they are fun and packed with action.

Crime and corruption in society are always interesting to explore through the TV industry. Can the Rule of Law always win? Can all cases be solved in accordance with the regulations that are already set?

Faceless (2016)

How about a modern movie that combines action, romance, fantasy, and social circumstances in one? Sammeer is a lovable lead character with a big dream: fight crime and contribute towards a better world. Since he has a learning disability, he tries to make up for it by becoming as skilled as possible in martial arts. But he lacks focus for that, too. A magical necklace solves the problem and turns him into a superhero.

It’s rare to see Afghan movies with such a fun, yet valuable theme. That’s why we’re sure that you’ll enjoy Faceless. The best part is that you can watch the full movie for free directly through its IMDb page.

What’s the First Afghan Movie You’ll Watch?

The list above is versatile enough to suit different tastes. You’ll surely find something interesting to watch.

Afghan cinema is becoming more popular because it’s raw and far less commercialized than the movies we’re used to seeing. Not many movies come out of the country on a yearly basis, but the film industry is thriving. It will become more productive in the future.

Thanks to online streaming services, you have access to any movies that you’d like to watch. So what will your first choice be?

