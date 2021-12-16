4 Things You Need To Know About Getting a PhD in International Relations

The current world as we know it is facing different kinds of challenges left, right, and center; from global warming to epidemics, war, and poverty, just to name a few. Some of these issues are quite complex to address, creating a dire need for high-intellect and ambitious individuals who can impact the world as a community positively.

Here are some reasons Ph.D. holders in International Relations can be a great fit, alongside six things you should know about getting one.

1. Why Should You Take An International Relations Ph.D.?

There are many reasons anyone would want to pursue a Ph.D. course in international relations. Besides the growing demand for Ph.D. holders in IR, it allows you to make a difference in the world. You get the chance to play a role in solving some of the social-economic and political problems hitting the world hard in this age and day. In the process, you also get to travel the world, explore different cultures, and gain real-world experience as you build a lucrative career.

2. What’s International Relations All About?

During their studies, an international relations graduate acquires immense knowledge about the main issues facing the world today. The crucial yet intriguing subject focuses mainly on culture, education, economics, and political science, alongside their impact on today’s society.

International relations students also get to learn the means and reasons why individuals and governments need to respond to these global issues accordingly. A PhD in this area of study gives you deeper knowledge and expertise compared to a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

3. How Long It Takes

How long you take to complete any course program depends on various factors, including the type, available options, and the institution you enroll in. Just like associate’s degree, college, bachelors’, and master’s programs, the same applies to doctoral programs. The fastest PhD programs usually take between two to five years on average. Accelerated doctoral programs usually take a shorter time to complete and can be done online. Again, this will largely depend on the institution you choose to get the course from.

4. Qualification Criteria and Course Options

Of course, this is a PhD program, meaning that you will at least need a master’s or undergraduate degree in a related field to qualify for admission depending on where you’re studying. Including PhD exchange students, most higher learning institutions also have their own set of admission qualification criteria for different courses and study programs. In a nutshell, some of these may include:

Academic background and merit

Language

Residency

Suitability evaluation score

In many cases, you will also need to have performed well in a relevant field during your undergraduate and/or master’s studies.

In summary, an international relations doctorate degree can be a huge asset. It takes a considerable amount of time amount, money, and effort, but it’s all worth your while in the end. The above pointers should help you decide if this career path is right for you.