Politico: Profile of Saad Mohseni. The son of an exiled Afghan diplomat, Mohseni started his career managing investment portfolios in Australia before moving to London to oversee fixed income and derivatives trading. After the fall of the Taliban, he flew with a brother to Kabul, where they heard that radio licenses were being auctioned. Putting together their meager savings, the brothers started the first privately held radio station in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).