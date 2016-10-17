Reporter Shot Dead In Southern Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

October 17, 2016

Afghan officials say unknown gunmen have shot dead a reporter in the southern province of Zabul.

Zabul Province’s police chief, General Mirwais Noorzai, said Yaqoob Sharafat was killed late on October 16 in the provincial capital, Qalat.

Sharafat was reportedly leaving a clinic with his wife when the gunmen opened fire.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sharafat was working for the state-run Radio Television Afghanistan network.

According to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, 2016 has been the “bloodiest year for journalists in the history of Afghanistan,” with 10 reporters killed in the first six months of the year.

Based on reporting by Pajhwok and Tolo News

