formats

In Afghanistan, a new magazine wants to see if there’s a market for business news in English

· 3 Comments

Cover-DNANieman: Business DNA, a new English-language financial magazine launched by a Kabul-based consulting firm Pearl Horizon, is setting its sights on potential readers with a business interest in stories about growing industries in Afghanistan, hoping a fresh lens will encourage entrepreneurship within the country and investment in new businesses. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “In Afghanistan, a new magazine wants to see if there’s a market for business news in English

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *