Ghani Accused of Censorship After Cutting Off Journalist

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday addressed a press conference in Kabul after a week-long tour to the Asia-Pacific region and briefed journalists on the outcomes of his visit to Australia, Singapore and Indonesia. However, Ghani took questions from journalists but refused to respond to a question by TOLOnews reporter Sharif Amiri about rule of law. Ghani swiftly cut Amiri off when he asked the question and said that any questions had to be in the context of his trip. But later, Ghani responded to several questions which were not within the framework of his trip. Click here to read more (external link).