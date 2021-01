Ariana: Bismillah Adil, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor, was assassinated on Friday in Feroz Koh city, the center of the province, local officials confirmed. Adil was head of Radio Sada-e-Ghor, local radio in Ghor, and was killed by unknown armed men in Dara-e-Taimur village on the outskirts of Feroz Koh city, officials added. Click here to read more (external link).

