Explosion Targets Media Workers In Kabul, Kills Two

fireTolo News: A magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying the employees of Khurshid TV, a private media outlet, in the fifth street of Taimani in Kabul’s police district 4 (PD4) at around 5:30 pm on Sunday evening.  Two people, including a passerby and driver of the bus, were killed and four others, including three employees of a Khurshid TV network, were wounded in the explosion, the Interior Ministry’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Click here to read more (external link).

