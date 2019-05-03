Almost 100 Media Outlets Stop Operation In Two Years: Official

Tolo News: Journalists said security threats and lack of access to information are among big challenges for them. An official of Ministry of Information and Culture said that at least 100 media outlets have canceled their licenses over the past two years as the World Press Freedom Day was marked in Kabul on Friday. According to government statistics, there are 96 TV channels, 65 radio stations and 911 print media in Kabul, as well as 107 TV channels, 284 radio stations and 416 print media in other provinces. In total, there are 1,879 active media outlets in Afghanistan, the figures show. Click here to read more (external link).

