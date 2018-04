Tolo News: Reporters Without Borders, also known as RSF, released its latest index on Press Freedom on Wednesday, noting an increase in hatred against journalists around the world. It also placed Afghanistan at 118 out of 180 countries – an improvement of two points against last year. Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands were in the top three spots respectively, while Turkmenistan, Eritrea and North Korea are in the bottom three. Click here to read more (external link).

