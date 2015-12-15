Afghan TV host agrees with Donald Trump

AOPNEWS | December 14, 2015

Donald Trump says that there is a “Muslim problem” in America, and that all Muslims must be tracked. He also says that Muslims were cheering the 9/11 attacks, and even calls for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

While liberal and mainstream conservative politicians in the United States have denounced Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding Muslims, Shafie Ayar, the Afghan-American host of a very popular show that airs Sunday mornings on Ariana Afghanistan TV (and also available on YouTube) has recently expressed his support for the popular Republican presidential candidate.

On his latest show, Shafie Ayar says that he agrees that there is a “Muslim problem” in the United States, and says Trump has his vote. He has even volunteered to have himself physically marked so that “bad Muslims” and “good Muslims” can be separated out by people like Donald Trump. Ayar also criticized President Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the leading candidate among the Democrats as being too soft and not properly addressing the “Muslim problem”.

Ayar goes on to say that extremists are being “incubated” in America’s local masjids, and that the masjids need to be monitored and cleansed from extremists. Ayar explains on his show that if the “bad Muslims” are not separated out from the general Muslim population, things will get worse, and that attacks will rise against ordinary Muslims. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), whose own headquarters was threatened recently, says attacks on Muslims, masjids, and Islamic centers have increased dramatically. According to CAIR, in 2015, there are record high reports of threats, harassment, and vandalism in the United States. Worshipers in one American masjid which was the victim of an arson attack have even blamed Donald Trump for the attack, because according to them, he had fanned the flames of anti-Muslim sentiment.

Ayar’s viewers and followers are divided in regards to Ayar’s recent endorsement of Donald Trump. Many have expressed their support, however, some believe Ayar has gone too far, and is allowing his emotions to get the best of him. They say he doesn’t fully understand how these extremist are created, and that there is an overall complex geo-political agenda behind groups such as ISIS.

Ayar is known to have back and forth discussions with conservative Afghans such as Noorullah Kawsar who works at Kabul University. Kawsar has declared Ayar a “kafir” or infidel, and some of his supporters have even called for Ayar’s death for his views on Islam. Ayar sees Kawsar as an extremist and says his goal is to stop people like Kawsar from poisoning young minds and misusing Islam.

Some Afghans who have taken Ayar’s side against Kawsar in the past say that Donald Trump and his supporters are no different than Kawsar and his supporters. These people say Ayar has chosen the wrong type of people to ally himself with in his fight against extremist Muslims. Many of Trump’s supporters have called for a war against all Muslims and Islam. To them there is no such thing as a “moderate Muslim”. Many of them on social media have made posts claiming that Islam is a satanic cult, and that Muhammad was a murderous pedophile.



