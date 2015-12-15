Afghan TV host agrees with Donald Trump

AOPNEWS | December 14, 2015
Donald Trump says that there is a “Muslim problem” in America, and that all Muslims must be tracked. He also says that Muslims were cheering the 9/11 attacks, and even calls for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”
While liberal and mainstream conservative politicians in the United States have denounced Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding Muslims, Shafie Ayar, the Afghan-American host of a very popular show that airs Sunday mornings on Ariana Afghanistan TV (and also available on YouTube) has recently expressed his support for the popular Republican presidential candidate.
On his latest show, Shafie Ayar says that he agrees that there is a “Muslim problem” in the United States, and says Trump has his vote. He has even volunteered to have himself physically marked so that “bad Muslims” and “good Muslims” can be separated out by people like Donald Trump. Ayar also criticized President Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the leading candidate among the Democrats as being too soft and not properly addressing the “Muslim problem”.
Ayar goes on to say that extremists are being “incubated” in America’s local masjids, and that the masjids need to be monitored and cleansed from extremists. Ayar explains on his show that if the “bad Muslims” are not separated out from the general Muslim population, things will get worse, and that attacks will rise against ordinary Muslims. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), whose own headquarters was threatened recently, says attacks on Muslims, masjids, and Islamic centers have increased dramatically. According to CAIR, in 2015, there are record high reports of threats, harassment, and vandalism in the United States. Worshipers in one American masjid which was the victim of an arson attack have even blamed Donald Trump for the attack, because according to them, he had fanned the flames of anti-Muslim sentiment.
Ayar’s viewers and followers are divided in regards to Ayar’s recent endorsement of Donald Trump. Many have expressed their support, however, some believe Ayar has gone too far, and is allowing his emotions to get the best of him. They say he doesn’t fully understand how these extremist are created, and that there is an overall complex geo-political agenda behind groups such as ISIS.
Ayar is known to have back and forth discussions with conservative Afghans such as Noorullah Kawsar who works at Kabul University. Kawsar has declared Ayar a “kafir” or infidel, and some of his supporters have even called for Ayar’s death for his views on Islam. Ayar sees Kawsar as an extremist and says his goal is to stop people like Kawsar from poisoning young minds and misusing Islam.
Some Afghans who have taken Ayar’s side against Kawsar in the past say that Donald Trump and his supporters are no different than Kawsar and his supporters. These people say Ayar has chosen the wrong type of people to ally himself with in his fight against extremist Muslims. Many of Trump’s supporters have called for a war against all Muslims and Islam. To them there is no such thing as a “moderate Muslim”. Many of them on social media have made posts claiming that Islam is a satanic cult, and that Muhammad was a murderous pedophile.
I am afghan , I absolutely agree with Trump and Ayar than the Muslim problem should be resolved , because the extreme and fanatic Muslim has used the kafir or infidel branding on other Muslim who believe in peace and secularism and these extremist should be banned and I totally agree and the Muslim extremist kawsar should be put in Guantanamo for his terrorist acts to encourage others to kill peaceful and open minded people like ayar
There were Jews that thought if they cooperated with Hitler, they would be spared. They got to be in charge of the doors in the gas chambers. Perhaps Shafie Ayar is applying for a job with Trump. Maybe he wants to be his door man.
Either doorman or not being allowed to enter the us , I admire ayar for being brave enough to stand against the murderer extremist , I am afghan but don’t know what it it is that these extremist are so much against Jews , the Muslim have killed their own Muslim million times more than the Jews have and for that I have nothing against Jews and I find them much more civilized than the extremist Muslim , they treat the palistanian kids in their hospital but Muslim cut the head and slaughter their own Muslim now who is good , of course God will send the Jews to heaven the extremist Muslim to hill
You clearly didn’t get what I was saying… by the way, the Israelis don’t “treat” Palestinians, they take them and steal their organs, just like they steal their land.
I am sorry I did not get what you were saying , you were saying that you are living in the west and enjoy the freedom and justice but admire your brothers jihadees and resent Jews becuse you read in a book that Jews should be executed , may be another book will say these fanatics and like minded should be eliminated , and if I am guessing what you Are saying than simply you guessed the same about ayar , I am sorry to be confrontational but simply cannot stand my own people who have destroyed our bridges , schools , hospital , bomb our weddings killed our children women men because these murderera taught them Islam across the the border to do so
Looks like there is only one wise man in the entire Afghanistan and that is Shafi Ayar . Afghan people would have had peace and high quality life in Afghanistan if they would think like Ayar. I as an Afghan woman am proud of your work. Keep up the wonderful work God bless.