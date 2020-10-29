formats

Afghan National Sought In 2008 Kidnapping Of Journalists To Face Trial In U.S.

· 7 Comments

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
October 29, 2020

U.S. federal authorities have announced that an Afghan man has been brought to the United States to face trial for the 2008 kidnapping of a journalist for The New York Times and two other men in Afghanistan.

The six-count indictment against Haji Najibullah was unsealed in a New York court on October 28.

Federal authorities said the 42-year-old Afghan national had been transferred from Ukraine to face charges including hostage taking, kidnapping, and using a gun to commit violence. He was scheduled for an initial hearing on October 28.

Each count faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The kidnapping victims were not mentioned in the indictment, but the description of events matched the kidnapping of New York Times journalist David Rohde and an Afghan journalist, Tahir Ludin. Their driver was the third kidnapping victim.

Both journalists escaped from Taliban-controlled parts of Pakistan’s tribal regions after seven months in captivity. They were originally captured at gunpoint in Afghanistan and forced to walk five days across the border into Pakistan.

“Journalists risk their lives bringing us news from conflict zones, and no matter how much time may pass, our resolve to find and hold accountable those who target and harm them and other Americans will never wane,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement. “The defendant, like many others before and surely others to come, will now face justice in an American courtroom.”

With reporting by The New York Times and AP

Copyright (c) 2020. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

7 thoughts on “Afghan National Sought In 2008 Kidnapping Of Journalists To Face Trial In U.S.

  1. You
    ((low class souls))
    seek justice,
    in
    your own
    sick and twisted ways, all across the world for your own disturbed
    satisfaction- US
    Judge MAGNUSON
    the
    Albino
    of
    Minnesota and his
    parasite/coward
    gangs
    ((Honeywell employees
    for life)),
    destroyed my career and wasted all
    my saving
    in
    Minnesota.
    ===
    ==
    =
    YOU SICK BEASTS
    HAVE
    MENTAL ILLNESS
    (%100sure))- thanks God; your
    miserable sadistic livelihood
    will
    be
    over soon !!!!

    Reply

  2. YOU
    WON’T BE ABLE
    TO
    FOOL
    REGULAR
    FINE FOLKS
    ANY MORE- YOUR
    SICK /ABNORMAL BEHAVIOR
    IS
    CRYSYS CLEAR
    TO
    ALL
    OVER
    NOW !!!!!
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *