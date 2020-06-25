formats

Afghan media reject new rules they say could hurt press freedom

Al Jazeera: Afghan media companies have rejected proposed changes to a media law that they say would be a setback for independent journalism in the country. The amendments to the legislation were sent to parliament for ratification on Wednesday, but recalled by the government for further review after an outcry from the media outlets. Among the proposals is a measure that would require journalists to reveal their sources to government bodies including the security services. Click here to read more (external link).

